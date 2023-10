Hi everyone!

There's a new update available along with various fixes and adjustments.

Changelog:

-Changed heights of NPCs

-Flatted out field around the house

-New screens in Help/Tutorial section

-Teleporting player at second quest in furniture store fix

-Problem with placing objects around the house

-Missing collisions on map

-Graphic glitchs in heavy rain into foggy day transitions

-And much more bugfixes

Thanks for reading!