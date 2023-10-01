- Fixed display for first resupply time after constructing a trader
- Fixed equipped followers using the actions tooltip of the previous follower if they are the same species
Pawsecuted update for 1 October 2023
Update Notes For v1.035
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961061 Depot 1961061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update