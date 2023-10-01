496: Early Access 0.18.96
October 1, 2023 3:50 PM EST
• Finished Rogue talents. 🗡
• Fixed Wizard's Fireball spell.
• Fixed Shadow Knight's Doom Thrust talent. The multi-hit DoT now works as intended.
• Fixed Shadow Knight's Death Strike talent. The multi-hit heal now works as intended.
• Fixed Monk's Tiger Strike talent. The multi-hit DoT now works as intended.
• Fixed Ranger's Blade Storm so that it can hit one target multiple times.
• Fixed the wizard talent tooltip to properly indicate Stamina for the Stamina talent.
• Added attack bonus to Monk's weapon mastery talents.
• Rogue's Backstab now triggers global cooldown, but a talent gives you the ability to bypass it again.
• Re-enabled a bunch of animations that I accidentally disabled 😂.
• Girded Everliving Golem now gives armor instead of defense.
• Updated the translation for "Flurry" attacks.
• Improved combat skill animation caching. Maybe it's noticeable?
• Fixed a bug that sometimes output an error when trying to load the zone name before the player fully zoned in.
Nevergrind Online update for 1 October 2023
Rogue talent tree completed!
