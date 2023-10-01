 Skip to content

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 1 October 2023

Version 1.35

Now it should be easier to find prison guard and mr re wabbit.
Multielement now has a new ruling, let me know what you think :)
Thank you everyone for playing and contributing to this early access experience :)

