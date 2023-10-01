Shards of Her - 0.2.9 Patch Notes & ACT II Finale

Hey there,

Let's roll up with the patch notes for the latest update and ACT II Finale.

SOH Patch 0.2.9 Notes

Main Game & Additional Content

ACT II ECHOES Story Finale

STEAM Achievements for ACT II

SELENA, NEITH & The Illusions added to ETERNITY Menu

EMMA's Moods are now Color Based (Retroactive/Current, still a WIP)

Fixes/Bugs and UI Issues

Script adjustments to the ACT I and ACT II

Visual Fixes for ACT II

ETERNITY Click-through bug fixed

Various UI fixes

And with this update, we're closing ACT II - Echoes, at least for now. Regarding ACT III, as I said, its name is revealed by Omikami during the final scenes of ACT II. In ACT III, we're going to meet some new characters and revisit old connections of Michael.

As expected, all aspects of the game will be updated, so expect UI enhancements, more content in SHADOW REALM, and ETERNITY in 0.3.0!

Gradually, I'll also start to add content for Community Items, but that will have its own topic in the Discussions Tab.

Thank you and see you later!