UPDATE 2.0 - Director's Cut

The Director's Cut of SALVATIONLAND is a significantly enhanced game, essentially a re-release. Version 2.0 includes new cutscenes, significantly improved pacing in the first half of the game, numerous stability, detail, and optimization improvements.
- Added an alternative ending that is optional and unlocked by successfully completing additional quests
- Added new cutscenes
- Added new graphical effects (Depth of Field, Bloom)
- Additional optimization work: performance increase on levels ranged from 25% to 50%
- "Beginning" level: reworked initial scenes, added a new first-person cutscene, fixed errors, improved level detail
- "Old District" level: removed guard, now the clinic area is accessible and leads to the "Clinic" location. Some posters from Leonid's quest have also been moved to this area.
- "School's basement" level: reduced size of one of the internal corridors
- "Shopping District" level: increased tree density
- "Shopping Center" level: reduced playable area size, decreased likelihood of crashes on low-end hardware
- Added sound of shell casings falling when shooting firearms
- Fixed an issue where dialogue text could overflow the window and be cut off at certain resolutions
- Headshot damage multiplier for firearms increased to x2
- Grenades now dismember enemies' limbs
- Improved quality of certain voiced lines, added voiceovers for some previously missing lines
- Increased sprint duration and speed
- Decreased rain volume
- Added engine muffling sound for motorcycles
- Added more collectible items on certain levels
- Various level tweaks and detail improvements
A NEW GAME MUST BE STARTED. Saved games from previous versions are NOT compatible with version 2.0.
Changed files in this update