UPDATE 2.0 - Director's Cut

The Director's Cut of SALVATIONLAND is a significantly enhanced game, essentially a re-release. Version 2.0 includes new cutscenes, significantly improved pacing in the first half of the game, numerous stability, detail, and optimization improvements.

Added an alternative ending that is optional and unlocked by successfully completing additional quests

Added new cutscenes

Added new graphical effects (Depth of Field, Bloom)

Additional optimization work: performance increase on levels ranged from 25% to 50%

"Beginning" level: reworked initial scenes, added a new first-person cutscene, fixed errors, improved level detail

"Old District" level: removed guard, now the clinic area is accessible and leads to the "Clinic" location. Some posters from Leonid's quest have also been moved to this area.

"School's basement" level: reduced size of one of the internal corridors

"Shopping District" level: increased tree density

"Shopping Center" level: reduced playable area size, decreased likelihood of crashes on low-end hardware

Added sound of shell casings falling when shooting firearms

Fixed an issue where dialogue text could overflow the window and be cut off at certain resolutions

Headshot damage multiplier for firearms increased to x2

Grenades now dismember enemies' limbs

Improved quality of certain voiced lines, added voiceovers for some previously missing lines

Increased sprint duration and speed

Decreased rain volume

Added engine muffling sound for motorcycles

Added more collectible items on certain levels

Various level tweaks and detail improvements

A NEW GAME MUST BE STARTED. Saved games from previous versions are NOT compatible with version 2.0.