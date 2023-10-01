 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 1 October 2023

UPDATE 2.0 - Director's Cut

The Director's Cut of SALVATIONLAND is a significantly enhanced game, essentially a re-release. Version 2.0 includes new cutscenes, significantly improved pacing in the first half of the game, numerous stability, detail, and optimization improvements.

  • Added an alternative ending that is optional and unlocked by successfully completing additional quests
  • Added new cutscenes
  • Added new graphical effects (Depth of Field, Bloom)
  • Additional optimization work: performance increase on levels ranged from 25% to 50%
  • "Beginning" level: reworked initial scenes, added a new first-person cutscene, fixed errors, improved level detail
  • "Old District" level: removed guard, now the clinic area is accessible and leads to the "Clinic" location. Some posters from Leonid's quest have also been moved to this area.
  • "School's basement" level: reduced size of one of the internal corridors
  • "Shopping District" level: increased tree density
  • "Shopping Center" level: reduced playable area size, decreased likelihood of crashes on low-end hardware
  • Added sound of shell casings falling when shooting firearms
  • Fixed an issue where dialogue text could overflow the window and be cut off at certain resolutions
  • Headshot damage multiplier for firearms increased to x2
  • Grenades now dismember enemies' limbs
  • Improved quality of certain voiced lines, added voiceovers for some previously missing lines
  • Increased sprint duration and speed
  • Decreased rain volume
  • Added engine muffling sound for motorcycles
  • Added more collectible items on certain levels
  • Various level tweaks and detail improvements

A NEW GAME MUST BE STARTED. Saved games from previous versions are NOT compatible with version 2.0.

