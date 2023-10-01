Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.5a patch

Greetings bored mortals, I am back sooner than expected with a small patch.

I just bumped into very harsh bugs in combos so I had to fix it quickly.

I also improved AI a lot, making them more spammy dangerous. They aren't high level yet but every bit helps.

The last 48h were quite tough to deal with the AI logic, mostly reworked from scratch.

Artificial Intelligence

The objective is to make them smarter at hard mode without having long term strategies.

☼ Medium mode can now select random combos, but less frequently than hard mode

☼ Hard mode gains additional experimental behaviors

► Stuns more often an attacking player

► May pick more often an attack moving the AI away if the player is attacking

► If agile enough will jump to dodge non-aerial player attacks

☼ Each class and stances may gain special behaviors in the future, putting more character to each combination

Chopstick

☼ No longer spams down opener attack too often

☼ May start an neutral attack if the player attacks

☼ May start a down attack if the player starts a non-aerial attack

Ballpen

☼ Better alternates between frontal and backward attacks if the player is too close or far enough

☼ Blue and red gets additionnal behaviors

Combat

Any starting attack will put a player on ground level if bellow it by default.

This avoids true combos putting the attacker lower and lower.

Some animations may ignore this rule, called ungrounded.

Unarmed

Heavy

Shortcut moved from animation frame 6 to 8.

This puts more reactivity to this very short range combo.

Heavy Neutral [Down]

Becomes ungrounded. Pushes more downwards.

Back Heavy [Side]

Becomes ungrounded.

Interface

☼ Transitions between solo selection and difficulty less bugged : sounds and fading now plays correctly.

☼ Going back to difficulty selection now returns to the previous selection

Bug fixes