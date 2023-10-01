Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.5a patch

Greetings bored mortals, I am back sooner than expected with a small patch.
I just bumped into very harsh bugs in combos so I had to fix it quickly.
I also improved AI a lot, making them more
spammy dangerous. They aren't high level yet but every bit helps.
The last 48h were quite tough to deal with the AI logic, mostly reworked from scratch.
Artificial Intelligence
The objective is to make them smarter at hard mode without having long term strategies.
☼ Medium mode can now select random combos, but less frequently than hard mode
☼ Hard mode gains additional experimental behaviors
► Stuns more often an attacking player
► May pick more often an attack moving the AI away if the player is attacking
► If agile enough will jump to dodge non-aerial player attacks
☼ Each class and stances may gain special behaviors in the future, putting more character to each combination
Chopstick
☼ No longer spams down opener attack too often
☼ May start an neutral attack if the player attacks
☼ May start a down attack if the player starts a non-aerial attack
Ballpen
☼ Better alternates between frontal and backward attacks if the player is too close or far enough
☼ Blue and red gets additionnal behaviors
Combat
Any starting attack will put a player on ground level if bellow it by default.
This avoids true combos putting the attacker lower and lower.
Some animations may ignore this rule, called ungrounded.
Unarmed
Heavy
Shortcut moved from animation frame 6 to 8.
This puts more reactivity to this very short range combo.
Heavy Neutral [Down]
Becomes ungrounded. Pushes more downwards.
Back Heavy [Side]
Becomes ungrounded.
Interface
☼ Transitions between solo selection and difficulty less bugged : sounds and fading now plays correctly.
☼ Going back to difficulty selection now returns to the previous selection
Bug fixes
☼ [Demo]
Gravity doesn't kick in for killed hands Fixed
☼ [0.1]
Going back to difficulty menu could set the cursor to an invisible spot on top of the easy mode, which go back to the previous menu if selected Fixed
☼ [0.1.?]
Endgame doesn't show the right winner and looser, neither the loosing jingle Fixed
☼ [0.1.?]
Dead players can benefit from debug commands Fixed
☼ [0.1.?]
Dead plauyers can be resurected while an endgame Fixed
☼ [0.1.?]
Finishing blow sound effect does not play Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4]
AI difficulty increased when there's a higher FPS Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.4]
Hitting someone with an attack directly jumps the animation to last frame Fixed
☼ [0.1.0.5]
Going back from terrain selection after vs AI class selection goes back to the AI class selection instead of difficulty Fixed
Changed files in this update