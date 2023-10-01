 Skip to content

Tropical Hearts update for 1 October 2023

Patch 20231001

Build 12330027

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed map-3 (Varuda) that was shifted too far to the left by accident
  • Fixed various spelling errors
  • Howls now show their proper unique names
  • Adjusted game balance in minor ways, making it slightly more difficult at higher levels
  • Tutorials added for Relationships (paradise map), Attributes (character status screen) and Skills (Skills screen)
  • Equipment screen will now always show the statistics of the current equipment, based on the active tab (weapon, ring and amulet)
  • Fixed weapon abilities like poison. Such abilities have a chance to trigger when using normal attacks
  • Fixed a bug regarding Rhea final VN Scene not starting (rank 9 scene)
  • Fixed a bug where some boat docks wouldnt trigger the go-home event

Open link