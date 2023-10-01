Patch 20231001

Path notes
- Fixed map-3 (Varuda) that was shifted too far to the left by accident
- Fixed various spelling errors
- Howls now show their proper unique names
- Adjusted game balance in minor ways, making it slightly more difficult at higher levels
- Tutorials added for Relationships (paradise map), Attributes (character status screen) and Skills (Skills screen)
- Equipment screen will now always show the statistics of the current equipment, based on the active tab (weapon, ring and amulet)
- Fixed weapon abilities like poison. Such abilities have a chance to trigger when using normal attacks
- Fixed a bug regarding Rhea final VN Scene not starting (rank 9 scene)
- Fixed a bug where some boat docks wouldnt trigger the go-home event
Changed files in this update