Update Notes Oct 1.0

Dear players,

In this latest update we have taken additional measures to address sensitive themes that may arise during gameplay. We deeply value the emotional well-being of our players and are committed to providing a respectful and mindful gaming experience.

Warnings on sensitive themes: We have incorporated clear warnings in the "about" section of the game, along with words of encouragement for those who have chosen to start a game even if the discussed themes may affect them.

Removing game content on Twitter/X: For those who wish to remove any content posted from their gameplay, we have provided detailed information in the same section on how to do so. We are here to provide support and guidance at any time.

We appreciate your ongoing support and hope that these changes reflect our commitment to the safety and respect of our player community.