CULTIC update for 1 October 2023

CULTIC v107b Patch

Build 12329933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Just pushing the current beta branch to the default stable branch. This should address some common issues being reported since the launch of Interlude. Details below!

  • Ladders should now work properly on Gamepad
  • Re-baked occlusion which should help performance in rooftop area
  • Optimization which should help reduce load times for Interlude
  • Added a small bit of signposting for rooftop pipe entrance
  • Fixed a revolver pickup that was falling through the world
  • Fixed a couple of secrets in E1M1 that weren't triggering properly
  • Fixed an issue that could cause background music tracks to not start over properly
  • Interlude boss now immune to fire self-damage

Also pushed a second tiny update to fix a pathfinding issue in E1M4

