CULTIC v107b Patch

Hey all!

Just pushing the current beta branch to the default stable branch. This should address some common issues being reported since the launch of Interlude. Details below!

Ladders should now work properly on Gamepad

Re-baked occlusion which should help performance in rooftop area

Optimization which should help reduce load times for Interlude

Added a small bit of signposting for rooftop pipe entrance

Fixed a revolver pickup that was falling through the world

Fixed a couple of secrets in E1M1 that weren't triggering properly

Fixed an issue that could cause background music tracks to not start over properly

Interlude boss now immune to fire self-damage

Also pushed a second tiny update to fix a pathfinding issue in E1M4