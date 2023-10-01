Small patch

Fixes:
-
Fixed an error in Expedition 02 that caused the game to close.
-
Fixed bug that caused the game to close at the end of refinery missions.
Addition:
With the Q and E keys you can now go forward or backward through the music tracks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Fixed an error in Expedition 02 that caused the game to close.
Fixed bug that caused the game to close at the end of refinery missions.
Addition:
With the Q and E keys you can now go forward or backward through the music tracks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update