EON Fighter update for 1 October 2023

Small patch

Fixes:

  • Fixed an error in Expedition 02 that caused the game to close.

  • Fixed bug that caused the game to close at the end of refinery missions.

Addition:

With the Q and E keys you can now go forward or backward through the music tracks.

