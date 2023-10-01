 Skip to content

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 1 October 2023

Rock Life 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12329916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers,

We just wanted to make a quick post regarding a patch for the game.

Here are the details:

  • Added a new menu: 'Options' menu.

  • Replaced Old Limited Time Achievement with the new "Chilly Rock" Achievement, sorry for the lack of communication on our part as we decided to have the old one removed while not talking about the replacement.

  • Fixed Lobby Full Bug where players wouldn't timeout correctly.

Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock on!

