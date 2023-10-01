 Skip to content

AfterWar update for 1 October 2023

Version 0.1.1!

Version 0.1.1! · Last edited by Wendy

Three new languages:

  • English
  • Polish
  • German

Localization may have some shortcomings. Updates will be released every two days!

