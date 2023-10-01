 Skip to content

Microbes and Machines update for 1 October 2023

v.1.4.45.95 skin unlock achievement bug

Share · View all patches · Build 12329909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update resolves the issue where the achievement for unlocking all skins was not being updated.

Thank you to all players!! ^-^

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2074711 Depot 2074711
  • Loading history…
