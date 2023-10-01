 Skip to content

Soulkeeper Diaries update for 1 October 2023

A Better Experience! v1.1

Build 12329870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers!

We analyzed lots of players to update Soulkeeper Diaries for a better experience!
From auto-aiming to chopping trees, v1.1 update contains various additions, improvements and fixes!

BETTER CONTROLS!

  • Gamepad auto-aim!
  • Added airship control scheme to the airship interface.

BETTER INTERACTIONS!

  • You can break crates & barrels for loot now!
  • Some people tried to chop trees... So, why not!
  • Some people tried to break stones... So, you still can't.

BETTER AIR BATTLES!

  • Rebalanced the enemy balloons, towers and flying bosses.
  • Rebalanced the Tree World (5th world).

BETTER FIXES!

  • Improved the collision between camera and buildings.
  • Added more autosaves to Ringworld (2nd world).
  • Fixed the player was getting stuck after getting hit while dashing or using bow.
  • Fixed choice selection in dialogues.

Have a nice adventure!
Ashina Studios

