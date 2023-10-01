A Better Experience! v1.1

Hello, adventurers!
We analyzed lots of players to update Soulkeeper Diaries for a better experience!
From auto-aiming to chopping trees, v1.1 update contains various additions, improvements and fixes!
BETTER CONTROLS!
- Gamepad auto-aim!
- Added airship control scheme to the airship interface.
BETTER INTERACTIONS!
- You can break crates & barrels for loot now!
- Some people tried to chop trees... So, why not!
- Some people tried to break stones... So, you still can't.
BETTER AIR BATTLES!
- Rebalanced the enemy balloons, towers and flying bosses.
- Rebalanced the Tree World (5th world).
BETTER FIXES!
- Improved the collision between camera and buildings.
- Added more autosaves to Ringworld (2nd world).
- Fixed the player was getting stuck after getting hit while dashing or using bow.
- Fixed choice selection in dialogues.
Have a nice adventure!
Ashina Studios
