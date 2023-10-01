Ver. 0.5.9 released!
- stats calc updated
- heroS ultimate updated,ground fx
- skeleton on heroS ultimate dead,healthbar destroy fix
- migration to newer hdrp version
- more grass added
- vegetation,terrain rebuild
- action animations updated
- new walk animations
- add detail,stairs
- rhino removed
- new cover screen created
- new enemy demon with functions, net
- inactive skeletons
- add more detail objects
- steamcmd test
- add hanging cage
- movement sounds updated
- menu heroes skill icon fix
- lobby enviro fix
Thank you to everyone who supported the development of the game by buying or adding to the wishlist!
Join on Discord
Martin Husar
Developer
Changed files in this update