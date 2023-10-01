 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ka: Keepers & Assassins update for 1 October 2023

Ver. 0.5.9 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12329852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 0.5.9 released!

  • stats calc updated
  • heroS ultimate updated,ground fx
  • skeleton on heroS ultimate dead,healthbar destroy fix
  • migration to newer hdrp version
  • more grass added
  • vegetation,terrain rebuild
  • action animations updated
  • new walk animations
  • add detail,stairs
  • rhino removed
  • new cover screen created
  • new enemy demon with functions, net
  • inactive skeletons
  • add more detail objects
  • steamcmd test
  • add hanging cage
  • movement sounds updated
  • menu heroes skill icon fix
  • lobby enviro fix

Thank you to everyone who supported the development of the game by buying or adding to the wishlist!
Join on Discord

Martin Husar
Developer

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097631 Depot 2097631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link