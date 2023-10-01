Ver. 0.5.9 released!

stats calc updated

heroS ultimate updated,ground fx

skeleton on heroS ultimate dead,healthbar destroy fix

migration to newer hdrp version

more grass added

vegetation,terrain rebuild

action animations updated

new walk animations

add detail,stairs

rhino removed

new cover screen created

new enemy demon with functions, net

inactive skeletons

add more detail objects

steamcmd test

add hanging cage

movement sounds updated

menu heroes skill icon fix

lobby enviro fix

Thank you to everyone who supported the development of the game by buying or adding to the wishlist!

Martin Husar

Developer