Beaver Clicker update for 1 October 2023

Early Access v1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

Steam workshop support!! (yes really)

More prestige upgrades :3

Other Changes

Added keybind remapping
Added hotkey for the buy multiplier button
1 new pet skin that is unlocked thru achievements
Made beavers way more interactive!
Remade a couple assets to make them look sharper
Added confirmation screen to the reset steam achievements button
Made the font size for pet names more consistent
Removed pet popup screen's tooltips
Other general UI cleanup
Completely reworked the way steam is handled internally
this was causing achievements to not popup for a random amount of time after actually obtaining them
Updated the engine from Godot 3.5.2 to Godot 3.5.3
Updated steamworks from 1.57 to 1.58
Cleaned up the way error logs are handled

Bug Fixes

Buying upgrades wouldn't affect your income for ~10 seconds, this is now fixed
Fixed Truckbowels using the squirrel ethereal upgrade, whoops
Fixed the reset steam achievements button not doing anything

**

In other news

**
