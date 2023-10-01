Early Access v1.0.7

Major Changes

Steam workshop support!! (yes really)

More prestige upgrades :3

Other Changes

Added keybind remapping

Added hotkey for the buy multiplier button

1 new pet skin that is unlocked thru achievements

Made beavers way more interactive!

Remade a couple assets to make them look sharper

Added confirmation screen to the reset steam achievements button

Made the font size for pet names more consistent

Removed pet popup screen's tooltips

Other general UI cleanup

Completely reworked the way steam is handled internally

this was causing achievements to not popup for a random amount of time after actually obtaining them

Updated the engine from Godot 3.5.2 to Godot 3.5.3

Updated steamworks from 1.57 to 1.58

Cleaned up the way error logs are handled

Bug Fixes

Buying upgrades wouldn't affect your income for ~10 seconds, this is now fixed

Fixed Truckbowels using the squirrel ethereal upgrade, whoops

Fixed the reset steam achievements button not doing anything

**

In other news

**

Join our discord server :3