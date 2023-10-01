New Class: Shadow Monk & Halloween Quest + Reward

Born from darkness and forged by tragedy, the Shadow Monk walks the path of vengeance, embracing the shadows as his deadliest ally.

The Shadow Monk is the newest playable character to be added to Keeper's Toll. We've spent hundreds of hours working on this class and we're very excited to bring him into the game. We hope you enjoy him, and that you like the new Combo System we've added. Chi is the Shadow Monk's best friend!



We wanted to do something special for Halloween, and what better way than to send you out on a quest to collect something spicy and sweet, and slay a beast unlike any you’ve yet to meet! Return to Linden Forest to partake in a spooky event. The Halloween Event will be live for a limited time. We plan to remove the event from the game sometime in early-mid November, so be sure to complete the quest and get your reward while you can!

We are introducing Blueprints to the game in version 0.6.0. Blueprints can be unlocked by completing quests or defeating boss encounters. These blueprints will unlock new items to purchase from the shop, among other things. We have a very expansive Blueprint system we are developing, so expect a lot more of this in the future.

When we reach 0.7.x of Keeper's Toll we will be introducing more quests into the game that redefine how the game is played and how progression works. The Halloween Event is a nice introduction to quests and we have some very interesting and exciting plans for progression when we get to 0.7.0. We'll follow up more on this in later updates.

Past and Future

We launched in Early Access 5 months ago. It's been a wild ride and we've pushed out several dozen updates since launch. We thank everyone who's joined the journey with us so far, but we are not even at the halfway point. If you have enjoyed your time so far, that's awesome! It's only gonna get better from here :) We can't wait to show you the new boss fights, new locations, new quest systems, our unique take on evolutions, and loads more upgrades and features.

We've updated our road map in the game description, so feel free to have a look if you want to know when new features are coming.

Patch Notes v0.6.0

NEW Character Class: Shadow Monk

NEW Hallow's Eve Event (Limited Time) w/ Reward!

Updated destructible gravestone sprites in Linden Forest

Velya is now immune to Inferno Boots Fire Damage

Boosted all powerup collectibles animation speed by 30%

Boosted Chili Fire Breath Powerup Flames animation by 30%

Loot snail will now only spawn once per run. Time to spawn is more random than before

Added a delay to menu navigation on level up to prevent cycling through options immediately if input is held down

Bug Fix: fixed a very rare bug which had the chance to apply incorrect scene settings affecting boss logic and spawn logic

Bug Fix: if an enemy dies while being slowed, the animation speed is properly reset when the enemy is cycled alive again through the pool

Skills code restructuring to improve efficiency

Code refactoring

Updated various in-game text

Upgrading from Soul Survivors

If you are upgrading from Soul Survivors to Keeper's Toll, there is an upgrade guide here, which can help if you encounter issues transferring data or syncing to the cloud:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2002220/discussions/1/5966762350807679166/

Thank you for all your support. We are expecting a lot of feedback from the new content, but we welcome it, so don't shy from sharing your opinion or providing us bug reports. We sincerely thank everyone who takes the time to do this. With your help, we continue to make the game better.

There's still lots to come, but we hope you enjoy the latest version of the game, and we look forward to continue building Keeper's Toll.

Stingbot Games