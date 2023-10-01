 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 1 October 2023

Hotfix #1 for version 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could keep the player from landing at the end of some story missions after they crashed during mission.

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
