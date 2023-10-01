New game update (version 0.2) is finally out.

Hello all.

First of all, sorry for the delay and for taking longer than I wanted to make this update. I had some real-life complications, but it's finally here.

So what's available in this update.

First of all, I made some bug fixes to the platforming, and hopefully everything works fine. If you find bugs, please let me know.

I added a first, preliminary version of the first basement. The basement is empty at the moment, because I want to get the sense of the scale, and also because I don't want to put too many "spoilers" in that area. Since the game is not really linear, I was thinking the first basement would be accessible later in the playthrough, so things that The Rats in The Walls puts in deeper parts of the castle, I plan to put them here.

This basement also has a couple of platforming things. One is the moving platforms that I have been testing for a while, and the other is some rotating machine that lets you move across a room.

The castle has all the visual changes and improvements I was teasing in the previous posts. I think the castle looks a lot better now. Still no platforming in the castle, because that will come when I start adding the puzzles there.

Also, this update includes Lavinia's pink outfit (the one in the screenshots). I like that outfit and I hope you like it too. The outfit is available right off the bat, so it's not something you need to unlock or anything like that.

I am thinking of different ways to make the development more agile and bring updates quicker.

And those who have purchased the game, and continue purchasing it, thanks for the support and for believing in the game even after it was abandoned for all that time (4 or 5 years, I think). You're the reason this game was revived and is taking shape.