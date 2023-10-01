Re.Poly V. 0.4.2

Hey there girls and guys. Sorry for updateing and rerolling the update on saturday. There was a bug that caused the game fo freeze every second which was not playable.

In this update I implement the fruit press where you can craft juices to handle thirst better than before.

Also I implemented a new working station which is for higher equipment tiers like Steel.

Throwing spears is now possible and the new battleaxes are throwable too.

In the next update I will implement the new logics for your own villages. Found villagers will not be send to a village anymore, they will follow you until they reach a village center and they will do tasks visualy. Like going to trees and and fell them etc.

This will help you by making better progress. I hope you like this update and please tell me if something is not working as intended :)

Update Notes Version 0.4.2

Additions:

Added: Info which types of fuel you can use for the specific object

Added dissolve effect on animals and breeding animals

Added soul leave effect on animals and breeding animals

Added: Spears can now be thrown. Just hold the right mouse button to go into aiming mode and left mouse button to throw (beware of the throw drop)

Added item: Homestone. Can be crafted with 5 magic crystals and 5 stones. It will teleport you to your respawn point.

Added: Summoning paticle effects and sounds

Added: The time the meteorites remain on the map will be displayed on the big map in the menu now

Added: The time your death loot will stay in the world will be displayed on the big map in the inventory now

Added workstation: Fruit press

Added item: Raspberry juice

Added item: Apple juice

Added item: Tomato juice

Added weapon: Stone Battleaxe

Added weapon: Copper Battleaxe

Added weapon: Iron Battleaxe

Added: Battleaxes can be thrown

Added weapon: Katana

Added Working station: Metal Press (Crafting Steel stuff and higher)

Added Character customization: Weight

Removed the "None" selection from max FPS cap to prevent graphics card overheating

Changes:

Nerved: Arrows and bolts deal too much crit damage

Changed: Not every critical damage will cause the AI to knock back

Changed: The data name of the character save is changed to fix the multiplayer bugs. This means you have to design your character new. This will not affect your savegames

Changed: The characterr is much slower when aiming

Changed: Picked up tools or weapons will be placed in the hotbar if there is space. If not they will go to the inventory

Changed: The time you can get ressources from breeding animals is reduced to 20 minutes instead of an hour

Fixes:

Fixed: When a respawn point is set and the char dies you will respawned in the tree cave and a double is standing in your bed

Fixed: Gems do not work on armor

Fixed: Translations for use ladder is missing

Fixed: Village center is not placeable when a bed is in range

Fixed: Unlocked mounts list will not be saved

Fixed: Double Doorframe is not shown in the building menu after learning it

Fixed: Game crashes when the beehive is opened and the automatic crafting starts in multiplayer games

Fixed: Graphics Preset selection is empty when opening the Graphics options

Fixed: Sometimes Projectiles fly trough AI

Fixed: Some projectiles where blocked by the own character

Fixed: Arrows that hit something will not be displayed

Fixed: It is possible to put a range weapon into a range weapon

Fixed: Compost bin do not add the fertilizer when it is completed crafting

Fixed: The watering status of crop plots and the crop soil row is showing text with decimals

Fixed: Honey is filling up water more than it is written in the description

Fixed: When closing a workbench or the character inventory and open another workstation, the last selected blueprint is displayed.

Fixed: The nighttime music is looping without an end

Fixed: Odd misshitting resources with tools

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation