Chapter 3 is now Out!!

After much wait and a long time in production, the third and final chapter of our adventure is now available! And right on time for halloween! This is an erotic horror story after all~

This marks the completion of Occult Rewrite's story! This is a free update to the game so if you're starting out your adventure or resuming from the end of the last chapter, you can now enjoy the game in it's entirety!

So what can you expect from chapter three?

All new scenarios!





Chapter 3 introduces even more unique CGs than the previous chapter. Clocking in around 2 - 5 hours of gameplay of additional story. You'll get new scenes with every member of the cast as the group heads towards their final confrontation against the witch of Talha Bruma!

Updates to past content!

The new update also features some fixes to previous content like new portraits, bug fixes and script revisions!

Thank you for everyone that has followed our adventure through all these years.

I hope you'll love the conclusion to our story as much as I loved working on Occult Rewrite!