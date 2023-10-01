Update v2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12329748 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 19:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This is our first major update since release!

Welcome to all of the new players who have joined us over the past month as we transitioned away from the old free-to-play model. We are looking forward to providing you with more content to enjoy.

On to the patch notes!

New Stuff

A new co-op playlist has been added: Chippingrounds Currently this playlist only has one gametype: Survival In this mode, players fight waves of monsters with a shared pool of lives. Defeating all of the waves with at least one player left alive will result in victory. If all players are killed and all lives have been consumed or time runs out before all of the enemy waves are cleared, the match will end in defeat

A new PvP playlist has been added: Big Team (8v8)

Added an announcer that voices many different events in the game such as obtaining medals, announcing gametypes, time left, etc.

Added a 'copy to clipboard' button for social links on the Title screen

Added a red vignette effect when you are below 100% health

There is now a Weekly Challenge to complete each week that will give a large amount of Chips as a reward

New Daily Challenges have been added for the new co-op mode Chippingrounds

A 'continue' button has been added to the end of a match that will place you back in to the match lobby if you desire to play another match

Each server button displayed on Title screen will now show your latency to that server without needing to connect to it first

Added more multi-kill medals: Chiptacular - 6 consecutive kills Chiptrocity - 7 consecutive kills Chiptastrophe - 8 consecutive kills Chipocalypse - 9 consecutive kills

Added more killing spree medals: Chipping Rampage - 20 kills without dying Chipping Fury - 25 kills without dying Chipping Storm - 30 kills without dying Chipping Madness - 35 kills without dying

New Medal: Hero's Duty - Clear a chippinground round as the only player alive with 0 lives left

New Medal: Watch Your Step - Become the last player alive in a chippinground match with 0 lives left

The match time has been added to the match results screen

Some basic localization has been added to important text throughout the game to help those who have trouble understanding english. The following languages are supported: English Spanish Portuguese Chinese Japanese

A new 'sightline' has been added to the Sword and Sniper weapons when charging them that shows you exactly where your weapon will fire

An outline has been added to player characters and pets to make them stand out a bit more

The new outline around players will turn red if that player is not on your team during a match, making your targets easier to distinguish from your own team

The new outline will turn blue for players that are in your group, unless they are on the opposite team in a match

The social lobby has been updated with new buildings that players can enter and explore

Added a Software Cursor toggle in the settings menu (this will make the cursor larger)

Added a subtle particle effect when damaging enemies

Changes

All microtransactions have been removed. Any extra Bukkits that players have will be automatically converted to Chips upon login with a message that shows the amount The VIP and FAN packages are being combined in to a VIP DLC Pack that will be available soon Players that have purchased the old VIP and FAN packages still own them and will have the same benefits of those who purchase the new DLC Pack. No extra purchase necessary

Lowered the default music volume to 40% (previously 80%)

Weapon sprees can now be stacked, removing the need to be killed before you can obtain another one (Sword Spree, Sniper Spree, Sprinkler Party, etc.)

The Catacomb map now has 2D lighting and no longer has a black vignette around the camera screen

The Paintbow weapon will now fire shots at max range 100% of the time instead of ending at your mouse cursor

Slightly increased the max range of the Paintbow weapon

Updated artwork and colors across the entire game

Some item requirements and Item prices have been adjusted

Some in-game tips have been updated and new ones have been added

Some Daily Challenges have been modified

The Sprinkler and Paintbow weapons have been added to the Twin Isles map

The Sword weapon now has a short cooldown if it is used before fully charging it

The Sniper weapon now has a short cooldown if it is used before fully charging it

The camera zoom feature on all maps has been disabled and replaced with an option to follow your mouse cursor

Non-VIP players can now stack Chip Boosts up to 3 max

VIP players will now gain 3 Chip Boosts per day, up to 9 max

Consecutive daily login rewards have been updated: Day 1: 700 chips Day 2: 1,000 chips Day 3: 1 chip boost Day 4: 1,300 chips Day 5: 1,600 chips Day 6: 1 chip boost Day 7: 5,000 chips and 1 chip boost

The mouse cursor is now locked to the game window when focused

PvP bot AI has been adjusted to slightly increase their difficulty

Fixes