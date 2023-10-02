Fishyphus has awakened

Ahoy sailors!

I'm excited to announce that Fishyphus is now available for Windows, Linux, and Steam Deck. Fishyphus is a horror fishing game originally developed for Games for Blind Gamers 2. In it you sail an impressionistic sea, catching fish to summon and battle a sea monster. This release finally brings it to Steam with a few small improvements.

Enjoy!

You may also enjoy

If you enjoyed Fishyphus, then you may be interested in my main project: Periphery Synthetic EP. In this chill metroidvania experience, you pilot an upgradable exosuit and explore a musical solar system. The inspiration for Fishyphus came from wanting to add a fishing minigame to its water world, which has waves to surf and caves to explore beneath its mysterious surface.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2121790/Periphery_Synthetic/