Fishyphus update for 2 October 2023

Fishyphus has awakened

2 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy sailors!

I'm excited to announce that Fishyphus is now available for Windows, Linux, and Steam Deck. Fishyphus is a horror fishing game originally developed for Games for Blind Gamers 2. In it you sail an impressionistic sea, catching fish to summon and battle a sea monster. This release finally brings it to Steam with a few small improvements.

Enjoy!

If you enjoyed Fishyphus, then you may be interested in my main project: Periphery Synthetic EP. In this chill metroidvania experience, you pilot an upgradable exosuit and explore a musical solar system. The inspiration for Fishyphus came from wanting to add a fishing minigame to its water world, which has waves to surf and caves to explore beneath its mysterious surface.

