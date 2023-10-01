 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

P.R.O.T.O.C.O.O.L. update for 1 October 2023

1.10.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12329724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

menu bug fix

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2598291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599710
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599720
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599730
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link