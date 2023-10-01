 Skip to content

Caverns of Evil update for 1 October 2023

Version 1.8.5

Build 12329721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Better desert and jungle themes
Level 1 will always be urban, level 2 will never be urban (fully random afterward)
The music for level 1 will never be played for level 2 (fully random afterward)
Arrows no longer stay around after hitting walls, since they rarely stayed in the right place.

