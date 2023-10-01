Update 1.4.5 - Index Optimisations and other changes

finally got my hands on an Index. Blows my mind to think I had the hubris to release the game without testing it on the headset. Well.. I didn't have the funds, and I still don't but I've managed to blag one and I discovered the game isn't as playable in some aspects as it is on Quest Headsets so I've made some improvements. They are:

The haptic vibrations for the jump have been vastly improved for Index Controllers and change on start up depending on your controllers.

The View among other GPU intense areas have been optimised for the Index's extra FOV. I'd suggest playing on Medium.

Better tutorial for teleporting at the start of the game.

Areas across the game are brighter for the Index's darker displays.

You can skip chapters with "S" on your keyboard if you get stuck. If you die on The Maze too many times it suggests this after giving you a hint.

The Boulder's vista is now visible on Medium graphics settings.

The trigger for Bin Man appearing is now easier to overlap.

The game defaults to "Medium" quality settings for Index and "High" for Quest headsets.