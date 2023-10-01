Update 1.4.5 - Index Optimisations and other changes

finally got my hands on an Index. Blows my mind to think I had the hubris to release the game without testing it on the headset. Well.. I didn't have the funds, and I still don't but I've managed to blag one and I discovered the game isn't as playable in some aspects as it is on Quest Headsets so I've made some improvements. They are:
-
The haptic vibrations for the jump have been vastly improved for Index Controllers and change on start up depending on your controllers.
-
The View among other GPU intense areas have been optimised for the Index's extra FOV. I'd suggest playing on Medium.
-
Better tutorial for teleporting at the start of the game.
-
Areas across the game are brighter for the Index's darker displays.
-
You can skip chapters with "S" on your keyboard if you get stuck. If you die on The Maze too many times it suggests this after giving you a hint.
-
The Boulder's vista is now visible on Medium graphics settings.
-
The trigger for Bin Man appearing is now easier to overlap.
-
The game defaults to "Medium" quality settings for Index and "High" for Quest headsets.
Changed files in this update