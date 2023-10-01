 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 1 October 2023

Update 1.4.5 - Index Optimisations and other changes

finally got my hands on an Index. Blows my mind to think I had the hubris to release the game without testing it on the headset. Well.. I didn't have the funds, and I still don't but I've managed to blag one and I discovered the game isn't as playable in some aspects as it is on Quest Headsets so I've made some improvements. They are:

  • The haptic vibrations for the jump have been vastly improved for Index Controllers and change on start up depending on your controllers.

  • The View among other GPU intense areas have been optimised for the Index's extra FOV. I'd suggest playing on Medium.

  • Better tutorial for teleporting at the start of the game.

  • Areas across the game are brighter for the Index's darker displays.

  • You can skip chapters with "S" on your keyboard if you get stuck. If you die on The Maze too many times it suggests this after giving you a hint.

  • The Boulder's vista is now visible on Medium graphics settings.

  • The trigger for Bin Man appearing is now easier to overlap.

  • The game defaults to "Medium" quality settings for Index and "High" for Quest headsets.

