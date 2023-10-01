Version 1.43 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- All edible Cards can now be placed on walls as posters (if you are maxed out and don’t want to shred them, you can try to collect an extra copy of them all).
- Amulet Plus cards removed from printable cards, it is sold separately in the Print Shop for 30,000g
- New Unique Card Pew Pew - “Drone lasers pass through all enemies.” Sold in print shop for 90,000g.
- Tree of season mini game shows notification help for mapped keys when starting (if using keyboard).
- The cost to print cards now cost 1500g for normal cards and 5000g for Unique cards (from 900g for any card)
- Removed “Rich” blessing from possible pixie blessings as we dont need more ways to scale.
- Reduced Skilled merchant bonuses amounts further
- Reduced both sell price of all items and purchase price of seeds by ~25% across the board
- Reduced gap between seed price and crop sale price a little.
- Reduced cost to upgrade tools to account for changes
- Skilled Miner/fisher/farmer cards have an extra level inserted that makes the cards start at 15% chance instead of 30%. Max eatable level increased from 4 to 5.
- Number of seed packets from pigeon rewards increased back to 5 (since the chances of catching them were reduced).
- Added a help button with some information to card collection page
Bugs Fixed
- Timer doesn’t show PAUSED briefly after waking up or ending dialogue
- Counter popup for shrooms and potplants, etc background now resizes correctly
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
