Sipho 1.0.0f4 hotfix

Hello Sipho players!

A small patch build has been uploaded which addresses several issues. There were some memory leaks in new and improved pathfinding code. Aquariums were lacking music and they won't anymore! We hope you are enjoying Sipho and more improvements will be coming!

Version 1.0.0f4

Add Full Screen Mode option to Graphics menu - using Fullscreen Exclusive could help improve performance on low-end machines

Reduce overall music volume just a tiny bit

Fix memory leak in deformable jobs

Fix memory leak and improve performance of pathfinding clearance calculations

Fix Grabber erroring out in rare occasions and do not exert firing force if it stayed connected

Version 1.0.0f3