Sipho 1.0.0f4 hotfix

Hello Sipho players!
A small patch build has been uploaded which addresses several issues. There were some memory leaks in new and improved pathfinding code. Aquariums were lacking music and they won't anymore! We hope you are enjoying Sipho and more improvements will be coming!
Version 1.0.0f4
- Add Full Screen Mode option to Graphics menu - using Fullscreen Exclusive could help improve performance on low-end machines
- Reduce overall music volume just a tiny bit
- Fix memory leak in deformable jobs
- Fix memory leak and improve performance of pathfinding clearance calculations
- Fix Grabber erroring out in rare occasions and do not exert firing force if it stayed connected
Version 1.0.0f3
- Add translations incomplete disclaimer
- Fix polyp not attaching correctly
- Tidy up music playing and play it in Aquarium
- Upload to Workshop with Public visibility by default
- Fix layouts marked in layout Browser as Do Not Spawn were still spawned
- Things that do not want to be held are no longer held - fixes Polyp attaching to Zooid unlock consumables
- Correctly request for Depth texture rendering when depth blur is on - fixes the game being super blurry if Ambient Occlusion is off, but Depth Effect is on
Changed files in this update