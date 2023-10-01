October Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12329629 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

October Update for Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage is here!

What's new:

172 bugs fixed

finished chapter 8 and location for the chapter 9

added in-game benchmark

added gamepad type auto-detection

a lot of improvements with gamepad interactions with interface

fully-working gamepad controls

reworked one of the weapon types (now rifle is sniper rifle)

new graphics settings for VRAM and texture pool

animated character portraits (beta, females only)

left-handed or right-handed interfaces support (beta)

fixed some of the sounds being too loud

added new radio station in the cars (#6, Armenian chanson)

new loading screens in 60 FPS

reworked vehicle AI

2 new female protagonist skins (cop and Holo)

ability to change the color of the dialog boxes

And much, much more!