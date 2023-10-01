 Skip to content

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 1 October 2023

October Update is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • 172 bugs fixed
  • finished chapter 8 and location for the chapter 9
  • added in-game benchmark
  • added gamepad type auto-detection
  • a lot of improvements with gamepad interactions with interface
  • fully-working gamepad controls
  • reworked one of the weapon types (now rifle is sniper rifle)
  • new graphics settings for VRAM and texture pool
  • animated character portraits (beta, females only)
  • left-handed or right-handed interfaces support (beta)
  • fixed some of the sounds being too loud
  • added new radio station in the cars (#6, Armenian chanson)
  • new loading screens in 60 FPS
  • reworked vehicle AI
  • 2 new female protagonist skins (cop and Holo)
  • ability to change the color of the dialog boxes

And much, much more!

