October Update is here!

October Update for Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage is here!
What's new:
- 172 bugs fixed
- finished chapter 8 and location for the chapter 9
- added in-game benchmark
- added gamepad type auto-detection
- a lot of improvements with gamepad interactions with interface
- fully-working gamepad controls
- reworked one of the weapon types (now rifle is sniper rifle)
- new graphics settings for VRAM and texture pool
- animated character portraits (beta, females only)
- left-handed or right-handed interfaces support (beta)
- fixed some of the sounds being too loud
- added new radio station in the cars (#6, Armenian chanson)
- new loading screens in 60 FPS
- reworked vehicle AI
- 2 new female protagonist skins (cop and Holo)
- ability to change the color of the dialog boxes
And much, much more!
Changed files in this update