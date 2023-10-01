Preview for V1.1

Hey there, if you want you can opt in to the beta/preview channel to test out some new features that are coming sometime in the future.
All these changes need some balancing, so expect the game to be too easy / too hard in spots.
(I'm leaning towards too easy, but I'm also the dev)
So, here is the list of changes, all of this is still subject to change:
- Added an optional helper drone that shoots the same projectiles you can shoot
- Adjusted the time it takes to aim down sights to be snappier
- Added one additional hp, giving players 5 hearts at the start
- Added "always auto reload" mutator to certain hats
- Adjusted scoring across the board, you now score less in certain modes, or when using a helper drone
- Added two additional levels to the campaign. They are accessible at higher difficulties
- Replaced one of the four standard arena maps and updated the first arena map to a different tileset
- The fourth arena map will now be a different gametype, with no break in between waves, making it a bit more challenging
- Added additional arenas to the bonus maps, replacing some of the more redundant maps
- Rework of the Onslaught gametype to be a bit more manageable
- Added four weapon-skins to the pool of weapons
- Adjusted weapon balance regarding charge-type weapons
- It should now be easier to hit stuff with these charging guns, provided you're not moving too much
- Added a level-up indicator in the main menu
- Changed the way menus look and the way the blur filter is applied.
- Certain fixes and changes to tilesets. The big trees should be less pixelated now.
- Fixed a long standing bug where the reload-bar would freeze in certain conditions
- Fixed a rare crash involving exploding barrels and fire
- Slightly changed the way gamepad controls work
Changed depots in preview branch