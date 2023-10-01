Preview for V1.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, if you want you can opt in to the beta/preview channel to test out some new features that are coming sometime in the future.

All these changes need some balancing, so expect the game to be too easy / too hard in spots.

(I'm leaning towards too easy, but I'm also the dev)

So, here is the list of changes, all of this is still subject to change: