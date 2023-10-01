 Skip to content

Gun to the Zone update for 1 October 2023

Preview for V1.1

Hey there, if you want you can opt in to the beta/preview channel to test out some new features that are coming sometime in the future.

All these changes need some balancing, so expect the game to be too easy / too hard in spots.
(I'm leaning towards too easy, but I'm also the dev)

So, here is the list of changes, all of this is still subject to change:

  • Added an optional helper drone that shoots the same projectiles you can shoot
  • Adjusted the time it takes to aim down sights to be snappier
  • Added one additional hp, giving players 5 hearts at the start
  • Added "always auto reload" mutator to certain hats
  • Adjusted scoring across the board, you now score less in certain modes, or when using a helper drone
  • Added two additional levels to the campaign. They are accessible at higher difficulties
  • Replaced one of the four standard arena maps and updated the first arena map to a different tileset
  • The fourth arena map will now be a different gametype, with no break in between waves, making it a bit more challenging
  • Added additional arenas to the bonus maps, replacing some of the more redundant maps
  • Rework of the Onslaught gametype to be a bit more manageable
  • Added four weapon-skins to the pool of weapons
  • Adjusted weapon balance regarding charge-type weapons
  • It should now be easier to hit stuff with these charging guns, provided you're not moving too much
  • Added a level-up indicator in the main menu
  • Changed the way menus look and the way the blur filter is applied.
  • Certain fixes and changes to tilesets. The big trees should be less pixelated now.
  • Fixed a long standing bug where the reload-bar would freeze in certain conditions
  • Fixed a rare crash involving exploding barrels and fire
  • Slightly changed the way gamepad controls work

