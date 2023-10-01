September 20, 2023 Beta Patch

Bug Fixes:
- Offensive Gilded Spire enemies no longer stop moving if the player positions themselves a certain way. Fixed an issue that was causing the trade post confirmation's text to overflow. A measure to prevent outfits and weapons from not being properly initialized has been implemented. Fixed account mutes not working properly. Archiving items no longer causes items of the same type to be archived if they are currently involved in trading. Corrected some strings that were not properly converted to the localization system. Restarting a demo no longer causes adverse issues, such as game crashes. Fixed an issue that was causing account server errors and messages to not be properly interpreted. Fixed a bug that was causing KOunters with backgrounds (such as the Scoreboard KOunter) to put extra space between it and status effect icons.
Balancing Adjustments:
- Napalm now causes slight heal fatigue to be inflicted upon taking damage.
- The amount of heal fatigue inflicted depends on the current level of Napalm.
Miscellaneous:
- Voiceovers have been implemented for "Fhuuu" the Angel and the Gilded Spire enemies.
- Voiceovers will be implemented for other characters as they become available; all voiceovers will be available by launch.
- First time players are now asked if they would like to use their Steam account to register a Counterpact account. The Antique filter is now applied to "extra" parts of weapons, such as Shazia the Dream's chains. The image selection buttons in the map editor have been replaced with a slider. The Overtime Boost display in the Gilded Spire now becomes redder as it approaches 100%. The heal fatigue icon on the overlay now displays the current percentage of heal fatigue, rather than the current percentage of healing received.
- This was done to both be less confusing for newer players, and to make it more consistent with how other status effects are displayed.
