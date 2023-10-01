 Skip to content

Desktop+ update for 1 October 2023

Desktop+ v.2.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12329605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix update for the stable branch of Desktop+, mainly addressing SteamVR 2 keyboard compatibility.

Added:

  • Added adjusted keyboard extension style for SteamVR 2 keyboard
  • Added workarounds for SteamVR hiding the keyboard when clicking anywhere outside of the keyboard overlay

The keyboard behavior change was unexpected and messed up the keyboard extension.
Desktop+ will force show the keyboard again if this happens while the extension is in use, but it's hacky and there'll be some flickering from this.

Fixed:

  • Fixed keyboard extension not working with SteamVR 2 keyboard
  • Fixed floating keyboard size setting not working with SteamVR 2 keyboard

Here we go again. Somebody forgot to look at the keyboard before releasing the last update.

