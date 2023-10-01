Desktop+ v.2.8.3

This is a hotfix update for the stable branch of Desktop+, mainly addressing SteamVR 2 keyboard compatibility.

Added:

Added adjusted keyboard extension style for SteamVR 2 keyboard

Added workarounds for SteamVR hiding the keyboard when clicking anywhere outside of the keyboard overlay

The keyboard behavior change was unexpected and messed up the keyboard extension.

Desktop+ will force show the keyboard again if this happens while the extension is in use, but it's hacky and there'll be some flickering from this.

Fixed:

Fixed keyboard extension not working with SteamVR 2 keyboard

Fixed floating keyboard size setting not working with SteamVR 2 keyboard

Here we go again. Somebody forgot to look at the keyboard before releasing the last update.