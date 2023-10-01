 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Update 1st October 2023 - lots of changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12329560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I have mostly been fixing stuff.

Flame effect occasionally stayed on when the campfire was actually off. This also applied to all other stations that have flame effect.

Staircase rotations not correct on underground cities in certain circumstances.

Dark mode spawning adjusted, Probably not for the last time.

When using the teleported you would auto swing weapon on landing.

Wizard quest 1 adjusted.

Repopulating areas with entities adjusted.

several Changes to the teleport map, viewing, hovering and buying new locations.

Character wasn't showing on the character props screen, Think I knocked this of a while ago.

Some changes to the way the chicken coop works and the rate it can spit out chicks.

Entities getting stuck on spawner and against each other may have been corrected.

Brilliance enchant was causing a crash.

General updates to the cauldron enchanting process and validation + effects.

Adjusted the perk cost for buying the composter, was 20 adjusted to 4.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2588031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link