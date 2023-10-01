 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of MiniMonsters update for 1 October 2023

UPADTE #11- GOODBYE, MY FRIENDS

Share · View all patches · Build 12329552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update introduces a new mechanic and the energy points assigned to minimonsters at higher levels have been revised.

Also 6 new minimonsters have been added.

Here is the full changelog v1.5:
NEW MECHANICS

  • Now when a land is passed, players must say goodbye to one of their minimosters (if they have 4 minimonsters). This may seem a bit harsh, but it is actually a mechanism to encourage the player to keep capturing new minimonsters in the next land, which, in case you don't know, have a higher level than the ones captured in the previous land.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • When starting a new game, it is now guaranteed that the two initial minimonsters with which the player starts will be different (not the same).
  • The potions menu can now be accessed from the pre-combat screen.
  • Information has been added to the buttons on the battlefield selection screen.
  • Added information about the buttons in the opponent selection screen.

ADDED

  • Added new Minimonster: Void Turtle
  • Added new Minimonster: Blue Frog
  • Added new Minimonster: Armored Walker
  • Added new Minimonster: Gray Wolf
  • Added new Minimonster: Chubby Bunny
  • Added new Minimonster: Gargoyle

CHANGES

  • Revised and changed the amount of energy that minimonsters increase each time a land is passed.
  • Wturtle can no longer be a starting minimonster. Its place is now taken by Plantrap.
  • The number of coins required to pass the 'Troll Bridge' quest has been reduced from 6 to 4 (6 -> 4).
  • Changed the delete saved file icon to a skull.
  • Sand Scorpion minimonster image changed.

FIXES

  • Corrected some adventure texts.

Changed files in this update

World of MiniMonsters Content Depot 1730381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link