UPADTE #11- GOODBYE, MY FRIENDS

This new update introduces a new mechanic and the energy points assigned to minimonsters at higher levels have been revised.
Also 6 new minimonsters have been added.
Here is the full changelog v1.5:
NEW MECHANICS
- Now when a land is passed, players must say goodbye to one of their minimosters (if they have 4 minimonsters). This may seem a bit harsh, but it is actually a mechanism to encourage the player to keep capturing new minimonsters in the next land, which, in case you don't know, have a higher level than the ones captured in the previous land.
IMPROVEMENTS
- When starting a new game, it is now guaranteed that the two initial minimonsters with which the player starts will be different (not the same).
- The potions menu can now be accessed from the pre-combat screen.
- Information has been added to the buttons on the battlefield selection screen.
- Added information about the buttons in the opponent selection screen.
ADDED
- Added new Minimonster: Void Turtle
- Added new Minimonster: Blue Frog
- Added new Minimonster: Armored Walker
- Added new Minimonster: Gray Wolf
- Added new Minimonster: Chubby Bunny
- Added new Minimonster: Gargoyle
CHANGES
- Revised and changed the amount of energy that minimonsters increase each time a land is passed.
- Wturtle can no longer be a starting minimonster. Its place is now taken by Plantrap.
- The number of coins required to pass the 'Troll Bridge' quest has been reduced from 6 to 4 (6 -> 4).
- Changed the delete saved file icon to a skull.
- Sand Scorpion minimonster image changed.
FIXES
- Corrected some adventure texts.
