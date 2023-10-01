UPADTE #11- GOODBYE, MY FRIENDS

Share · View all patches · Build 12329552 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This new update introduces a new mechanic and the energy points assigned to minimonsters at higher levels have been revised.

Also 6 new minimonsters have been added.

Here is the full changelog v1.5:

NEW MECHANICS

Now when a land is passed, players must say goodbye to one of their minimosters (if they have 4 minimonsters). This may seem a bit harsh, but it is actually a mechanism to encourage the player to keep capturing new minimonsters in the next land, which, in case you don't know, have a higher level than the ones captured in the previous land.

IMPROVEMENTS

When starting a new game, it is now guaranteed that the two initial minimonsters with which the player starts will be different (not the same).

The potions menu can now be accessed from the pre-combat screen.

Information has been added to the buttons on the battlefield selection screen.

Added information about the buttons in the opponent selection screen.

ADDED

Added new Minimonster: Void Turtle

Added new Minimonster: Blue Frog

Added new Minimonster: Armored Walker

Added new Minimonster: Gray Wolf

Added new Minimonster: Chubby Bunny

Added new Minimonster: Gargoyle

CHANGES

Revised and changed the amount of energy that minimonsters increase each time a land is passed.

Wturtle can no longer be a starting minimonster. Its place is now taken by Plantrap.

The number of coins required to pass the 'Troll Bridge' quest has been reduced from 6 to 4 (6 -> 4).

Changed the delete saved file icon to a skull.

Sand Scorpion minimonster image changed.

FIXES