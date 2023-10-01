 Skip to content

China: Mao's legacy update for 1 October 2023

Patch 1.6.7.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's in the patch?

  1. Fixed bugs with the event on SEZs
  2. Fixed lost sentences in the English ending of Neo-Romanov Empire
  3. Fixed bugs with Pradesh endings
  4. Added option to join Mongolia into the Warsaw Pact

Enjoy the game!

