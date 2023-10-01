Patch 1.6.7.2

What's in the patch?
- Fixed bugs with the event on SEZs
- Fixed lost sentences in the English ending of Neo-Romanov Empire
- Fixed bugs with Pradesh endings
- Added option to join Mongolia into the Warsaw Pact
Enjoy the game!
