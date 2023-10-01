V8.0.5 released

Fix: Toggling "Grouping" in "Re-apply Palette" layer effect applied some internal value reset. When switching off "Use Grouing/Sub-Palettes" then internally the "Group start at" value has been reset to "0" leading to invalid rendering.

Fix: "Create 3d Animation" not working correctly when moving from outside top left into visible area. The brush contents have been misaligned.

Fix: Pen eraser not working.

Dix: Internal error when defining a paint mode formula only for right mouse button and leaving left mouse button formula empty.

Fix: When loading a JPG file then color reduction with "use current palette" did not work correctly. It used the default palette instead.

Fix: Swapping a brush in the brush container with Alt + left click does not work with the last slot.

Fix: Internal error if a folder was selected for halftone patterns that is write protected.

Fix: Internal error, when number of dots for lines is set to 1.

Fix: When using right mouse button to open the context menu of a layer, then the layer was not always selected correctly.

Fix: Loading sprite sheets from plain image files not working correctly. The layout definition that can be done when loading a sprite sheet image (BMP, PNG) was not reset correctly when loading another file. Internally it always created an animation with the number of frames that where used for the first file that was loaded, no matter what the input dialog said. This led to corrupted frame contents.

Fix: Wrong delays when exporting individual frame ranges to animation files.

Fix: Transparency not loaded correctly from alpha transparent sprite sheets.

Fix: "top level FX" and layer opacity created wrong rendering on output. When having a layer with opacity < 100 and a layer FX that renders "top level" then the effect has been rendered twice leading to a doubled opacity of the output when exporting to image or animation.

Fix: Export file extension of project presets was wrong (.scc instead of .cfg).

Fix: Error when using Frame/Rotate Canvas and Frame/Flip Canvas when a layer group was selected.

Fix: If project defines FPS for frame speed instead of ms delays then the input field at the bottom right still stored a new value as ms delay.

Fix: Rectangle tool did not allow temporary Ctrl-Pipette.

Rectangular brush grab tool now enabled for auto scrolling.