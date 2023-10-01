Plant Therapy Spooky Season is here

Share · View all patches · Build 12329453 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 16:26:29 UTC by Wendy

Dear Plant Parents,

We’ve got an exciting update: the Spooky stuff is here!

NEW CONTENT FOR BASE GAME AND DLC

Added Spooky Season items! Look for Jack’o’Lantern pots, hanging bats, spooky skeletons, and more. This is spread out equally between the base game and the Queens DLC. These items will only be available for the month of October and once they are gone, they are gone. Pots will remain in your pot inventory forever.

Added new achievement for DLC Queens Seasonal items.



ADJUSTMENTS

Added new panning features with the camera. You will find some nice tweaks to the speed of the panning. The A and D keyboard shortcuts have been adjusted also. Let us know what you think.

Added Journal access while you are in the shops. Now you can check what plants and art you own right from the shops.

Added door open animations on street front.

Updated shop entering and door sounds.

Updated images for street scene outside Brooklyn apt windows.

FIXES

Fixed a nasty bonsai and lucky bamboo watering bug. (Thanks for those reports!)

Fixed the zigzag cactus blooming event—it was very finicky. Now it is less finicky.

Fixed garland selection problem in shop.

Fixed a problem with using arrow keys while holding a plant.

Fixed moving large planter full of plants. Those plants should all stay in place now.

Fixed another typo—spelling long plant names is apparently hard for us. ;)

Fixed a problem with plushies not able to select on sofa.

Fixed a problem with empty spaces in plant shop.

That’s it for today! Be sure to follow us to hear about updates.

Please let us know if you find any more pesky bugs in our Discord and keep those amazing screenshots and feature requests coming—we love to see your plant filled apartments!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team.