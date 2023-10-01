 Skip to content

The Outbreak Story update for 1 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​v1.0.8 Update

​Changelog:

  • Fixed a minor bug in one of the submenus of the pause menu.
  • Fixed a minor bug where, when picking up an item for a sidequest, the text in the notification box didn't properly fit inside the box.
  • Fixed a bug where, on a DualShock controller, the submenu of the pause menu that lets you rebind input buttons would show the touch pad as the PS button.
  • Changed the sprites for the shoulder buttons and trigger buttons on both DualShock and Xbox controllers.
  • Changed one of the lines of Noah's internal monologue when he interacts with items in the environment.

