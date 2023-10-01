 Skip to content

Paradiso Guardian update for 1 October 2023

Update 1.0.42

Build 12329399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated the frame rate display. It is now possible to select different values depending on the player's screen refresh rate. Maximum 144FPS.
-Optimized some room performance.
-Increased some summon damage.
-Fixed an issue where certain bosses could not be locked and could not take summoning damage.
-Fixed an issue where certain enemy attacks were not functioning properly.
-Fixed Raikoh's summoning attack vision.

