-Updated the frame rate display. It is now possible to select different values depending on the player's screen refresh rate. Maximum 144FPS.
-Optimized some room performance.
-Increased some summon damage.
-Fixed an issue where certain bosses could not be locked and could not take summoning damage.
-Fixed an issue where certain enemy attacks were not functioning properly.
-Fixed Raikoh's summoning attack vision.
Paradiso Guardian update for 1 October 2023
Update 1.0.42
