Embark on a Captivating Journey with Oxygen Cocktail

We are delighted to announce the upcoming release of Oxygen Cocktail, an immersive open-world visual novel game set to redefine your gaming experience. On November 16th, dive into a world where exploration seamlessly intertwines with storytelling, creating a unique adventure shaped by your choices.

Oxygen Cocktail invites players to embark on an enchanting odyssey, seamlessly blending the freedom of open-world exploration with the immersive storytelling of a visual novel. Set in a picturesque rural village, the game beckons adventurers to unravel its secrets, forge meaningful connections with captivating characters, and navigate a narrative that dynamically responds to each choice. The aesthetics of Oxygen Cocktail are a masterpiece in themselves, combining isometric pixel art with various styles, creating a visually stunning and unforgettable landscape. As players traverse the charming village and its surroundings, they are accompanied by an immersive soundtrack that enhances the overall atmosphere, adding a layer of depth to the gaming experience. With a launch date set for November 16th and an exclusive 10% discount for early enthusiasts, Oxygen Cocktail promises a truly unique and captivating gaming journey.

