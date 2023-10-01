Added detailed descriptions of all Taoist techniques and usage methods for some special Taoist techniques
Fix the issue of aerial magic
There is a chance that the repair technique cannot hit ghosts (possible)
腾起之蛇：现世 update for 1 October 2023
Add detailed usage methods and descriptions of Taoist techniques to repair sever
Added detailed descriptions of all Taoist techniques and usage methods for some special Taoist techniques
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update