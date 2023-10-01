 Skip to content

The Backrooms Deluxe update for 1 October 2023

The Backrooms Deluxe 0.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update!

What's New?
  • Added Level 9223372036854775807 (WE FINALLY REACHED 20 LEVELS!)
  • Added secret entrance to Level 231 in the new Level 0 and made Level 231 available again
  • Fixed some bugs
  • New Steam achievement for the new level

