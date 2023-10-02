Update 0.7.5

Mecha mode now consumes fuel. You refuel your Mecha by obtaining crystals. Fuel is now a separated resource and will cause no more crystal loss.
Added Mecha Fuel upgrade option.
Fixed a bug that caused Mjolnir’s damage lower than intended.
New settings option: Maximum Swarm Size. You may set the number to increase or decrease the maximum swarm size. Bigger swarm would be more satisfying for you to hack and slash, but also require higher spec.
* Global Difficulty Changes
Increased crystal ore reserves for early game.
Increased resources obtained from killing elite insects.
Decreased resources obtained from killing Guardians.
Increased resource obtained from killing Insect Lord.
The growth rate of global Crystal Concentration will gradually decrease according to game progress.
Increased health growth rate of the insects from 0.7 to 1.0.
Increased damage growth rate of the insects from 0.1 to 0.15.
The HP of swarms when Doomsday Protocol is active has been increased grow faster.
The HP of elites, Guardians, and Gargantuan Eggs when Doomsday Protocol is active has been doubled.
* Other Changes
Fixed a bug where the Chainsaw sometimes failed to trigger special effects.
Fixed a bug where reloading weapons too quickly would exceed the ammunition limit.
Fixed a bug where there was no sound effect when teleporting back to the base while using the Mecha.
Pressing the B button on the controller now closes the in-game menu and settings interface.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update