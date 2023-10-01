Version 1.0.1 Update Patch Notes

Hey Karen Krushers! A few minor post-release fixes to the game:
- Fixed an issue where skipping dialogue at some spots would cause music to cut out.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if a controller was disconnected after pausing the game.
- Fixed an issue where the window sprite for the upgrade information box on the pause screen was appearing blurry.
- Updated warnings so they appear infront of the player UI
- Updated reflected bullets so they will not block player bullets
- Fixed an issue where the level up orb would appear even when the Kurse to remove it was activated.
- Fixed a few UI typos
- Speed buffs and shot buffs will now be extended if you pick up an additional buff while active.
- Fixed an issue where the ship movement would be disabled if you had a half speed kurse active and picked up a speed buff.
- Controller coding received many updates and optimizations. This should fix bugs where connecting with a controller after the game has booted would cause movement issues.
- Made new icons for controller/keyboard prompts that will automatically update depending on which input type is sensed.
Changed files in this update