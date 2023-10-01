 Skip to content

Tight Ride update for 1 October 2023

New Vehicle - 1 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Why is it called that way? Any guesses?
You can write them in our Discord along with any other feedback you might have
https://discord.gg/S8btnD3AcE

- Dev Team

