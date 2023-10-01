 Skip to content

Welcome teacher update for 1 October 2023

"Urgent) Timer delay bug has been fixed."

Share · View all patches · Build 12329272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"I have fixed the delay bug that occurred during timer pause. If the previous bug made the game difficult, I apologize. Now, if you reinstall, you should be able to enjoy the game without any issues. I apologize once again for the inconvenience. We are continuously working on updates for a better gaming experience. Thank you!"

