Update, Version 20231001

English
[Pet]You can now turn scarecrows into your pets.
[Scarecrow]Added a special attribution to make them spend less MP when casting "Vision of Terror." (For both enemies and your pets.)
[The Paddy Field]Added some bunnies outside the entrance.
[Skill]"Back to Work" now has a new icon.
[Skill]"Sleep" now has a new icon.
[The Paddy Field]Modified the map to make it more easy to maneuver around in the Paddy Field.
[The Paddy Field]When you step inside the Paddy Field, the background music, the battlefield background, and the screen tone will change.
[The Paddy Field]When you step inside the Paddy Field, dark fogs will appear.
[The Paddy Field]When you leave, everything will revert back to normal.
简体中文
【宠物】你现在可以把稻草人捕捉为宠物。
【稻草人】加入了一个让它们在释放【恐怖视界】时降低气力消耗的特殊属性。（对敌人和你的宠物同时有效。）
【水田】在入口外加入了一些兔子。
【技能】【回去干活】现在有了一个新的技能图标。
【技能】【安眠术】现在有了一个新的技能图标。
【水田】修改了地图，在水田的田地中的移动更加顺畅。
【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，背景音乐会变化，战斗背景会改变，屏幕色调会变化。
【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，会有黑色的雾。
【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，一切会恢复正常。
