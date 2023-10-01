Update, Version 20231001



English

[Pet]You can now turn scarecrows into your pets.

[Scarecrow]Added a special attribution to make them spend less MP when casting "Vision of Terror." (For both enemies and your pets.)

[The Paddy Field]Added some bunnies outside the entrance.

[Skill]"Back to Work" now has a new icon.

[Skill]"Sleep" now has a new icon.

[The Paddy Field]Modified the map to make it more easy to maneuver around in the Paddy Field.

[The Paddy Field]When you step inside the Paddy Field, the background music, the battlefield background, and the screen tone will change.

[The Paddy Field]When you step inside the Paddy Field, dark fogs will appear.

[The Paddy Field]When you leave, everything will revert back to normal.

简体中文

【宠物】你现在可以把稻草人捕捉为宠物。

【稻草人】加入了一个让它们在释放【恐怖视界】时降低气力消耗的特殊属性。（对敌人和你的宠物同时有效。）

【水田】在入口外加入了一些兔子。

【技能】【回去干活】现在有了一个新的技能图标。

【技能】【安眠术】现在有了一个新的技能图标。

【水田】修改了地图，在水田的田地中的移动更加顺畅。

【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，背景音乐会变化，战斗背景会改变，屏幕色调会变化。

【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，会有黑色的雾。

【水田】当你踏足水田区域的时候，一切会恢复正常。

