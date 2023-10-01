 Skip to content

Ultra Fight Da Kyanta 2 update for 1 October 2023

Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 42

Patch 42 · Build 12329232

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All characters:

  • All color palettes have been updated.
  • During the transition from damage/guard animation to neutral state, button inputs are now possible. EX and ULTRA moves are invincible from frame 0.
  • The TIME gauge carries over to the next round.
  • In solo battle mode, the loser's EX gauge recovers by 1 bar.
  • Time gauges for magic types, etc. carry over to the next round.
  • In solo versus mode, the loser's EX gauge increases by 1 bar.

Hisomi:

  • 2B and 2EX can now change direction with left and right inputs.

Sendou:

  • Ultra 2 has a faster hitbox startup and can change direction with left and right inputs.

System:

  • Pressing the select button on the pause screen will hide the pause window.
  • Favorite data registered in previous versions is no longer usable.

