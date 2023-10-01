Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 42

All characters:
- All color palettes have been updated.
- During the transition from damage/guard animation to neutral state, button inputs are now possible. EX and ULTRA moves are invincible from frame 0.
- The TIME gauge carries over to the next round.
- In solo versus mode, the loser's EX gauge increases by 1 bar.
Hisomi:
- 2B and 2EX can now change direction with left and right inputs.
Sendou:
- Ultra 2 has a faster hitbox startup and can change direction with left and right inputs.
System:
- Pressing the select button on the pause screen will hide the pause window.
- Favorite data registered in previous versions is no longer usable.
Changed files in this update