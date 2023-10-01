Crescent Quest Halloween Event 2023

Crescent Quest Halloween 2023!

The Halloween event is now active, players can use the portal within Cressora Town to access the event. You may also claim the new, soon to be discontinued Spitehound Ears armor from the same portal by viewing the item distribution option. As usual and with all of the other holidays, it takes place on the isle of New Cressora, there are new quests to do, cosmetics to achieve, trick-or-treater's to get candy from, and more.

Join us for the event and feel free to share your experience or brag about the loot you achieved on the forums! Thank you all for being a part of Crescent Quest. ~ TimeLierG.